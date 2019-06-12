States should work with Centre on ease of doing business:

Noted industrialist and chairman of Group Kumar Mangalam Wednesday said states should work with the Centre on ease of doing business.

Speaking at the Ladies Study Group event here, said "a lot more can be done on ease of doing business. The state governments have to collaborate with the Centre in this regard".

Talking about the future in the next five years, Birla said sectoral approach is required for solving the problems and a generalised initiative would not work.

Birla said that with 6.5 per cent to seven per cent growth that is experiencing now, there was need for eight to 10 per cent growth for which both physical and social infrastructure would have to be developed.

"I have faith this government will do what is needed for growth by seeing what it had done for rural where there is a huge transformation", he said.

On sectors which could be of interest for making a foray, Birla said "water is an interesting segment from the business point of view".

On his expectations from the budget which would be tabled in the Parliament soon, he said "more sops and incentives are required to attract investments".

Birla said one of the wrong decisions in his life so far was that he missed the opportunity of acquiring Hindustan Zinc.

