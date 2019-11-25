Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 32.24 points or 3.1% at 1072.62 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.55%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 3.35%),Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 3.23%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.22%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.75%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.29%).

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 3.72%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.37%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.09%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 241.35 or 0.6% at 40600.76.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.65 points or 0.46% at 11969.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 58.69 points or 0.44% at 13412.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.34 points or 0.54% at 4686.3.

On BSE,955 shares were trading in green, 520 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

