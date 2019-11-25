Volumes soar at Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd counter

Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd recorded volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 771.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 201 shares

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, EIH Ltd, Symphony Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 November 2019.

Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd recorded volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 771.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 201 shares. The stock lost 2.89% to Rs.900.00. Volumes stood at 128 shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 38.54 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.28% to Rs.432.00. Volumes stood at 3578 shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd saw volume of 62475 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9900 shares. The stock increased 13.06% to Rs.568.20. Volumes stood at 64900 shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd registered volume of 1.52 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37633 shares. The stock rose 0.07% to Rs.149.70. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd saw volume of 2221 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 896 shares. The stock dropped 3.96% to Rs.1,127.35. Volumes stood at 1076 shares in the last session.

