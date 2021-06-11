eClerx Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Marksans Pharma Ltd, Novartis India Ltd, L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd and VRL Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 June 2021.

eClerx Services Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1617.35 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 58498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3113 shares in the past one month.

Marksans Pharma Ltd spiked 19.28% to Rs 83.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Novartis India Ltd soared 14.13% to Rs 783.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 70836 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5334 shares in the past one month.

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd rose 10.82% to Rs 390.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16254 shares in the past one month.

VRL Logistics Ltd gained 10.80% to Rs 296.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36424 shares in the past one month.

