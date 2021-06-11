Power Grid Corp board to mull bonus issue on 17 June

Power Grid Corporation of India said that its board will meet on Thursday (17 June 2021) to consider a proposal to issue bonus shares.
On the same day, the company's board will also consider the audited annual financial results of the company for the financial year (FY) 2020-21 and recommend final dividend for FY 2020-21, if any.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 26% jump in net profit to Rs 3,367.71 crore in Q3 FY21 on an 8.3% rise in net sales to Rs 10,142.48 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Power Grid Corporation of India was established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India holds 51.34% in the electric utility manufacturing company.
The scrip rose 1.37% to currently trade at Rs 244.85 on the BSE.
