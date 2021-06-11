Cosmo Films hits record high on launching laundry sanitizer

-
Cosmo Films rose 1.67% to Rs 871.30 after the company said its wholly-owned subsidiary has launched an after-wash laundry sanitizer for germ-free clothing.
Cosmo Specialty Chemicals, a 100% subsidiary of Cosmo Films, has forayed into the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry with the launch of Fabritizer, an after-wash laundry sanitizer for germ-free clothing.
Forming a unique protective layer that stays up to 7 days even after ironing, Fabritizer kills 99.9% viruses, germs and bacteria and is AATCC 100: 2012 and 2019 Standard certified (tested at a Mumbai lab), making it a superior product in the market. It also gives protection against human Covid viruses (tested as per ISO 18184 standards at a Lab in USA).
Live on Amazon India on 3rd of June 2021, Fabritizer will be available on e-commerce giants including Flipkart and soon be launched on its own e-commerce platform across India. Skin-friendly and ideal for bed linens, towels, baby clothing, innerwear etc., Fabritizer is compatible with all detergents as well as machine and hand laundry and works in both hot and cold water. Free from silver technology and phosphate, the product retains its effectiveness against odour causing germs and maintains a soothing and long-lasting fresh fragrance.
Fabritizer is available for Rs 299 for 480 ml and Rs 499 for 960 ml on Amazon and Flipkart from 3rd June 2021 onwards.
Cosmo Films' consolidated net profit surged 257.1% to Rs 74.45 crore on a 28.2% increase in net sales to Rs 671.80 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Cosmo Films is a global leader in specialty films for packaging, lamination, labeling and synthetic paper. The company is strategically expanding beyond films into specialty chemicals & polymers as well as pet care business.
The scrip hit a record high of Rs 892.30 in intraday today.
