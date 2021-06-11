Volumes jump at NHPC Ltd counter

NHPC Ltd saw volume of 509.01 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 33.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.15 lakh shares

eClerx Services Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 June 2021.

NHPC Ltd saw volume of 509.01 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 33.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.15 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.37% to Rs.26.95. Volumes stood at 10.9 lakh shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd recorded volume of 56658 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 16.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3491 shares. The stock gained 20.00% to Rs.1,617.35. Volumes stood at 6301 shares in the last session.

VRL Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 2.36 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36814 shares. The stock increased 12.89% to Rs.302.15. Volumes stood at 23607 shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd registered volume of 131.44 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.35% to Rs.27.60. Volumes stood at 154.48 lakh shares in the last session.

NBCC (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 38.76 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.76% to Rs.52.10. Volumes stood at 9.98 lakh shares in the last session.

