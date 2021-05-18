Eco Recycling launches mobile app to collect e-waste for recycling

Eco Recycling launched a unique initiative, spearheaded through a downloadable app called BookMyJunk.

Book My Junk is a mobile app developed to assist environment conscious users of electronic devices, when they decide to discard and need someone to come to their doorstep to collect-waste for recycling. The app has received good response from the target group which prefers environment above financial gain out of e-waste, says B K Soni, CMD of Eco Recycling.

To assist these registered users of the Book My Junk app, the company made 118 trips with its dedicated vehicles and collected e-waste from 692 places during the beta testing period. The collected e-waste or discarded electronic material includes mobile phones, chargers, laptops, keyboards, mouse, TVs, LCDs, laptops, desktops, mixers, ovens, irons, fridges, washing machines, etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)