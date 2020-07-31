Ecoboard Industries standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 47.14% to Rs 4.43 croreNet profit of Ecoboard Industries rose 10.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.14% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 15.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.92% to Rs 12.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.438.38 -47 12.0420.38 -41 OPM %8.13-6.68 --15.86-17.27 - PBDT0.46-1.56 LP -2.37-8.12 71 PBT0.22-1.79 LP -3.32-9.19 64 NP0.220.20 10 15.07-7.20 LP
