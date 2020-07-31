JUST IN
Cranex standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.57% to Rs 10.79 crore

Net profit of Cranex rose 63.64% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.57% to Rs 10.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.29% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 35.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.7912.78 -16 35.5331.36 13 OPM %4.734.69 -4.454.94 - PBDT0.250.39 -36 1.111.02 9 PBT0.180.32 -44 0.880.84 5 NP0.180.11 64 0.720.63 14

