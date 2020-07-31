Cranex standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.57% to Rs 10.79 crore

Net profit of Cranex rose 63.64% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.57% to Rs 10.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.29% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 35.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

10.7912.7835.5331.364.734.694.454.940.250.391.111.020.180.320.880.840.180.110.720.63

