Zenith Birla (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.22% to Rs 17.88 crore

Net Loss of Zenith Birla (India) reported to Rs 21.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 80.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.22% to Rs 17.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 120.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 44.79% to Rs 101.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 183.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

17.8840.84101.38183.63-171.20-223.02-28.22-62.11-17.26-78.90-19.44-107.57-21.64-80.41-28.34-113.58-21.45-80.42-28.34-120.17

