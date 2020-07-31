Simplex Castings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 88.08% to Rs 16.37 croreNet Loss of Simplex Castings reported to Rs 21.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 88.08% to Rs 16.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.15% to Rs 78.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.37137.28 -88 78.05137.28 -43 OPM %-126.57-5.44 --52.03-5.44 - PBDT-22.19-13.63 -63 -31.25-13.64 -129 PBT-24.71-20.04 -23 -38.39-20.04 -92 NP-21.91-15.91 -38 -28.58-15.91 -80
