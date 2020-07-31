Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit declines 15.30% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.27% to Rs 26.24 croreNet profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India declined 15.30% to Rs 5.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.27% to Rs 26.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.23% to Rs 24.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.10% to Rs 116.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales26.2431.34 -16 116.35110.70 5 OPM %25.9125.69 -27.1926.46 - PBDT9.0910.34 -12 40.8138.04 7 PBT7.189.02 -20 34.2132.48 5 NP5.266.21 -15 24.5423.10 6
