Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit declines 15.30% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.27% to Rs 26.24 crore

Net profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India declined 15.30% to Rs 5.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.27% to Rs 26.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.23% to Rs 24.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.10% to Rs 116.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

26.2431.34116.35110.7025.9125.6927.1926.469.0910.3440.8138.047.189.0234.2132.485.266.2124.5423.10

