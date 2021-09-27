Economy well On Path To Recovery, FMCG Sector Key Player

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Ministry for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has said that India's economy is well on its path to recovery and the FMCG sector is a key player in India's $5 Trillion dream. Addressing the Valedictory Session at FICCI MASSMERIZE 2021- 11th Edition of FICCI's Annual Conference on Retail, FMCG and E-commerce, the minister said with the growing impact of digitization and e-commerce, buyers are more inclined towards technology and the world is conceptualizing the belief of Vasudev Kutumbaka. Digital connectivity today is not limited to cities but is also available in rural areas of India.

With this, the reach of e-commerce and brand has reached the small village panchayats of India. As a result, the e-commerce sector is expected to grow more than expected. Speaking on the government initiatives, Choubey said the central government is focused not only on the recovery of the economy but also took initiatives to make India a manufacturing hub.

