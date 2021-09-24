India's COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 84 Crore Mark

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 84 Cr (84,15,18,026) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 82,33,242 sessions. The recovery of 32,542 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,28,48,273.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.78%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020. The trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 89 consecutive days now. A total of 31,382 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)