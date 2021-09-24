Bank Deposits Grow By 11.90% In FY21 Says RBI

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that bank deposits grew (y-o-y) by 11.9% during the 2020-21 (8.8% in the previous year) on the back of high growth in current account and savings account (CASA) deposits; the share of CASA deposits increased to 43.7% in March 2021 (41.7% a year ago). Among institutional categories, the household sector held 64.1% share in total deposits; individuals {including Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs)}, were the major constituent of the household sector and contributed 55.8% in aggregate deposits.
Bank deposits of non-financial corporations surged by 18.8% during 2020-21 and their share in total deposits increased to 16.2% in March-2021. Metropolitan branches of banks, which account for over half of total deposits, accounted for 59.6% of incremental deposits during 2020-21 (43.2% last year). Three major states (Maharashtra, UP and Karnataka) held one-third of total household sectors' outstanding deposits and over 40% of its incremental deposits during 2020-21. Share of private sector banks in total bank deposits continued to rise at the cost of public sector banks and stood at 30.5% (29.5% a year ago), accounting for about half of the deposits of financial and non-financial corporations as well as rest of the world sectors.
With the downward shift in the interest rates on term deposits, the share of term deposits carrying less than 6% interest rate surged to 69% in March 2021 from 21.3% a year ago; the interest rate bracket '5 to less than 6% had highest concentration (36.8%) of total term deposits. Majority of term deposits were originally contracted for 'one year to less than three years' maturity. The share of short-term deposits (original maturity of less than one-year) rose to 32.8% (25.4% a year ago); in terms of residual maturity, 75.7% of the term deposits were due for maturity within one year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU