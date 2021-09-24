Teledensity In India Rises To 88.51%

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India stated that in the month of July, 2021, 10.99 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 605.88 million at the end of Jun-21 to 616.87 million at the end of July-21, since implementation of MNP. Number of active wireless subscribers (on the date of peak VLR) in July, 2021 was 989.34 million. The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,202.57 million at the end of June-21 to 1,209.45 million at the end of July-21, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.57%.

Urban telephone subscription increased from 666.10 million at the end of Jun-21 to 670.75 million at the end of July-21 and the rural subscription also increased from 536.47 million to 538.70 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscription were 0.70% and 0.42% respectively during the month of July-21.

The overall Tele-density in India increased from 88.07% at the end of Jun-21 to 88.51% at the end of July-21. The Urban Tele-density increased from 140.86% at the end of Jun-21 to 141.62% at the end of July-21 and Rural Tele-density also increased from 60.10% to 60.33% during the same period. The share of urban and rural subscribers in total number of telephone subscribers at the end of July-21 was 5.46% and 44.54% respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)