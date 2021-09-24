India Ahead Of Export Target Says Union Minister For Commerce And Industry

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said yesterday that India is ahead of export target despite COVID-19 and total exports wil be at about $190 Billion by the end of September 2021. This is for the first time; India is crossing this figure in the first six months of the FY.

Exports are at the cusp of exponential growth. Govt is working to bring a quantum leap in Quality, Productivity & Efficiency. Goyal also advised the exporters to form small working groups and deliberate on basic structural improvements in-order to get free from clutches of government support.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)