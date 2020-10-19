Dwarikesh Sugar Industries commissions Co2 plant at Dwarikesh Nagar

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries announced the commissioning of a 40 MT per day capacity Co2 plant within the precincts of its distillery at Dwarikesh Nagar unit on 17 October 2020.

The plant envisages capturing of Co2 emission from distillery operations and selling the same on commercial basis which would commence from the 19 October, 2020.

Though a small, yet a very significant step, as it reinforces the company's commitment to provide clean & healthy environment to the society. The sale from said product would be classified under the head Miscellaneous sales".

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)