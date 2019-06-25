Transpek Industry to resume operations at its factory in Ekalbara village

Transpek Industry announced that the company has received order of revocation of closure of its operations at its factory premises at Village Ekalbara from the Offices of the Factory Inspector and Control Board respectively.

The Company would now be starting its operations gradually and production shall be ramped up to capacity in coming 7-10 days

