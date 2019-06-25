Transpek Industry to resume operations at its factory in Ekalbara village

-
ALSO READ
Coromadel get GPCB permission to open its Sarigam facility for 3 months
NGT orders performance audit of station pollution control boards
CPCB directs DPCC, HSPCB, UPPCB to give report on daily monitoring of complaints
Delhi's air quality 'poor'; CPCB asks Delhi, UP, Hry to submit action taken report
Review ground level action: CPCB to officials after spike in pollution
-
Transpek Industry announced that the company has received order of revocation of closure of its operations at its factory premises at Village Ekalbara from the Offices of the Factory Inspector and Gujarat Pollution Control Board respectively.
The Company would now be starting its operations gradually and production shall be ramped up to capacity in coming 7-10 days
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU