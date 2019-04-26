Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd slips for fifth straight session

JUST IN
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 160.9, down 2.22% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 35.68% in last one year as compared to a 9.23% rally in NIFTY and a 16.65% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 160.9, down 2.22% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 11678.95. The Sensex is at 38841.34, up 0.29%.Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has lost around 15.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12344.7, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 108.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.

