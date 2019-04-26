Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 1.37%

Ltd is quoting at Rs 2225, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.91% in last one year as compared to a 9.3% spurt in and a 19.46% spurt in the IT index.

Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2225, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 11686.5. The Sensex is at 38863.02, up 0.34%. Ltd has risen around 13.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has risen around 7.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16352.75, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2225.45, up 1.28% on the day. is up 28.91% in last one year as compared to a 9.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.46% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 27.41 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)