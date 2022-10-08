Edelweiss Financial Services receives credit ratings from CARE

-
ALSO READ
L&T Construction wins contract under Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project
Edelweiss raises Rs 3400 cr in its third Special Situations Fund
Blue Star secures two orders from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation
Edelweiss Financial gains after ICRA upgrades outlook to 'stable'
Board of K&R Rail Engineering approves change in registered office
-
Edelweiss Financial Services has received credit ratings from CARE as under:
i) 'CARE A1+' to the Commercial Paper Programme of Rs. 1,575 crore of the Company; and
ii) 'CARE A+' to the Non-convertible Debentures Programme of Rs. 400 crore of the Company with the outlook being negative.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU