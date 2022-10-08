JUST IN
Edelweiss Financial Services receives credit ratings from CARE

Edelweiss Financial Services has received credit ratings from CARE as under:

i) 'CARE A1+' to the Commercial Paper Programme of Rs. 1,575 crore of the Company; and

ii) 'CARE A+' to the Non-convertible Debentures Programme of Rs. 400 crore of the Company with the outlook being negative.

