JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Tata Motors allots 91,416 equity shares under ESOS
Business Standard

POWERGRID Bhind Guna Transmission commissions transmission project

Capital Market 

On 06 October 2022

POWERGRID Bhind Guna Transmission (a wholly owned Subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India, secured through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding) with a mandate to establish transmission system for Intra-State Transmission Work associated with construction of 400kV Substation near Guna (Madhya Pradesh) & 220kV Substation near Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) on Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis has successfully commissioned the project on 06 October 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 11:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU