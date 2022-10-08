POWERGRID Bhind Guna Transmission commissions transmission project

On 06 October 2022

POWERGRID Bhind Guna Transmission (a wholly owned Subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India, secured through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding) with a mandate to establish transmission system for Intra-State Transmission Work associated with construction of 400kV Substation near Guna (Madhya Pradesh) & 220kV Substation near Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) on Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis has successfully commissioned the project on 06 October 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)