Tata Motors allots 91,416 equity shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

Tata Motors has allotted 91,416 ordinary shares of Rs 2 each under ESOS.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up Ordinary share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 6,64,28,27,993 divided into 3,32,11,75,244 Ordinary Shares of Rs 2 each to Rs 6,64,30,10,915 divided into 3,32,12,66,705 Ordinary Shares of Rs 2 each (considering the amount of subscribed share capital plus shares forfeited less calls in arrears).

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 11:33 IST

