Biocon Foundation receives the 'Mahatma Award 2022 For Excellence in Social Good'

Biocon Foundation, the CSR (corporate social responsibility) arm of the Bengaluru headquartered Biocon, has been conferred with the 'Mahatma Award 2022 For Excellence in Social Good'. The awards were presented on the eve of the Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi.

Mahatma Awards were founded and instituted by social entrepreneur and philanthropist Amit Sachdeva, better known as 'The CSR Man of India' and are supported by Aditya Birla Group.

Biocon Foundation has received the award under the 'Sustainable Cities and Communities' category for the work done by the Foundation in Bengaluru city. This award recognizes the organizations working towards making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.

