Business Standard

Edelweiss Financial Services receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

Capital Market 

From CRISIL

Edelweiss Financial Services has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Non convertible debentures - CRISIL AA-/ Negative
Long term principal protected market linked debentures - CRISIL PPMLD AA-r/ Negative
Retail bonds - CRISIL AA-/ Negative
Non convertible debentures - CRISIL AA-/ Negative
Commercial papers - CRISIL A1+

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 10:25 IST

