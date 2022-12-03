Edelweiss Financial Services receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

From CRISIL

Edelweiss Financial Services has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Non convertible debentures - CRISIL AA-/ Negative

Long term principal protected market linked debentures - CRISIL PPMLD AA-r/ Negative

Retail bonds - CRISIL AA-/ Negative

Commercial papers - CRISIL A1+

