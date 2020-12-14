Eicher Motors Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 2414.2, down 2.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.51% in last one year as compared to a 12.22% rally in NIFTY and a 13.91% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2414.2, down 2.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 13526.35. The Sensex is at 46106.71, up 0.02%.Eicher Motors Ltd has lost around 5.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9188.95, down 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2432.65, down 1.96% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd jumped 11.51% in last one year as compared to a 12.22% rally in NIFTY and a 13.91% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 55.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

