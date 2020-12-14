NMDC Ltd stays supported

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 114.65, up 3.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.22% in last one year as compared to a 12.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.94% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 114.65, up 3.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 13528.4. The Sensex is at 46129.35, up 0.07%. NMDC Ltd has risen around 19.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 15.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3146.1, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 188.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 124.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 114.25, up 2.56% on the day. NMDC Ltd is down 0.22% in last one year as compared to a 12.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.94% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 11.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)