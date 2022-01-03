Eicher Motors Ltd Spikes 4.2%, S&P BSE Auto index Rises 1.11%

Eicher Motors Ltd has added 9.8% over last one month compared to 2.82% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 1.64% rise in the SENSEX

Eicher Motors Ltd rose 4.2% today to trade at Rs 2698.85. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 1.11% to quote at 25092.61. The index is up 2.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Motors Ltd increased 3.14% and Ashok Leyland Ltd added 2.74% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 19.57 % over last one year compared to the 22.5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Eicher Motors Ltd has added 9.8% over last one month compared to 2.82% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 1.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8766 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15883 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3035.5 on 22 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2303.75 on 22 Apr 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)