NMDC Dec production rises 2.3% YoY

The PSU miner's iron order production rose 2.33% to 3.95 MT in December 2021 as against 3.86 MT in December 2020.

Meanwhile, provisional iron ore sales aggregated to 3.4 MT in December 2021 as against 3.54 MT in December 2020, down by 4% year on year.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit of NMDC surged 202.7% to Rs 2,338.63 crore on 204.7% increase in net sales to Rs 6,793.51 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka.

As of 30 September 2021, the Government of India held 60.79% stake while Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India held 14.16% stake in the company.

