Ashok Leyland Jan sales rise 6% YoY

The Hinduja Group company's sales grew 6% to 13,939 units in January 2022 from 13,126 units sold in January 2021.

Meanwhile, sales of total commercial vehicle (CV) sales rose 11.3% sequential in January 2022 from 12,518 units sold in December 2021.

While the total sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) rose 17% to 8,663 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) declined 8% to 5,276 units in January 2022 over January 2021.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

The company reported a lower standalone loss of Rs 83 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a standalone net loss of Rs 146 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Revenue from operations rose 57% increase to Rs 4,458 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 2837 crores posted in Q2 FY21.

Shares of Ashok Leyland ended 1.4% lower at Rs 130.65 on Tuesday, 1 February 2022.

