Ashok Leyland Jan sales rise 6% YoY

The Hinduja Group company's sales grew 6% to 13,939 units in January 2022 from 13,126 units sold in January 2021.Meanwhile, sales of total commercial vehicle (CV) sales rose 11.3% sequential in January 2022 from 12,518 units sold in December 2021.
While the total sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) rose 17% to 8,663 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) declined 8% to 5,276 units in January 2022 over January 2021.
Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.
The company reported a lower standalone loss of Rs 83 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a standalone net loss of Rs 146 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Revenue from operations rose 57% increase to Rs 4,458 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 2837 crores posted in Q2 FY21.
Shares of Ashok Leyland ended 1.4% lower at Rs 130.65 on Tuesday, 1 February 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU