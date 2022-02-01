Alembic Pharma gains on securing USFDA nod on Clarithromycin tablets

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Clarithromycin Tablets
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Entacapone tablets
Alembic Pharma gains on US FDA nod for Dronedarone Tablets
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Doxycycline Hyclate Delayed-Release Tablets
Alembic receives USFDA tentative approval for Selexipag Tablets
-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 1.15% to Rs 765.35 after the company received a final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Clarithromycin tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Biaxin Filmtab tablets, 250 mg and 500 mg, of AbbVie Inc (AbbVie).
Clarithromycin tablets are a macrolide antimicrobial indicated for mild to moderate infections caused by designated, susceptible bacteria in acute bacterial exacerbation of chronic bronchit is in adults.
According to IQVIA data, Clarithromycin tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg have an estimated market size of $11 million for twelve months ending September 2021.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received year to date (YTD) 20 approvals (14 final approvals and 6 tentative approvals) and a cumulative total of 159 ANDA approvals (137 final approvals arid 22 tentative approvals) from the US-based drug regulator.
On a consolidated basis, the drug maker's net profit dropped 49.22% to Rs 169.29 crore on 11.31% decline in sales to Rs 1,292.32 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU