Eicher Motors sells 27,294 units in May 2021

Eicher Motors reported total sales of 27,294 units in May 2021 compared to 19,113 units in May 2020, recording a growth of 43%.

Total sales include exports of 7,221 in May 2021, higher by 956% over May 2020.

May 2020 and May 2021 were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown and strict restrictions across the country. Production activity at Royal Enfield plants in Chennai, and retail network across the country were impacted due to local lockdowns.

