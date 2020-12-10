EID Parry (India) allots 63,571 equity shares under ESOP

EID Parry (India) has allotted 63,571 Equity shares of the face value of Re.1/- each under ESOP.

Consequent to said allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity shares capital of the Company would be increased from Rs. 17,70,13,125/- to Rs. 17,70,76,696 of equity shares of the face value of Re.1/- each.

