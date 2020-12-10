TCS opens new facility in Austin

Tata Consultancy Services , has expanded its business operations in Austin, Texas with the construction of a new facility, doubling its presence to more than 400 professionals in the city and adding to its 5,500+ employees across the state. Located at 13929 Center Lake Drive, the new facility will officially open in late December 2020 and have space for 367 employees.
The new TCS Austin office adds to existing offices in Dallas, Houston, and Plano and more than 30 TCS locations around the U. S. TCS has hired more than 200 employees locally in Austin since 2019, of which more than 50 have been recent local graduates from the University of Texas at Austin, Houston and Dallas, and other U.
S. colleges and universities. New employees are performing a range of digital business transformation roles in artificial intelligence, machine learning, enterprise software and technology operations. By 2022, TCS will hire an additional 130 new employees in Austin, adding to the plans to hire 1,000 new employees across Texas. Over the next seven years, TCS will invest more than USD $100M in Austin.
