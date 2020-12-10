Ircon International secures NHAI road project in Haryana

Ircon International (IRCON) has been awarded the work of upgradation of Gurgaon- Palaud,-Rewari section of NH-352W (design length of 46.110 km) 35 feeder route in the state of Haryana on Hybrid Annuity Mode valuing Rs.900 crore on competitive bidding basis by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

This work will be undertaken & executed by a Special Purpose Vehicle (Concessionaire as a limited liability company) which shall be incorporated by IRCON as its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company.

