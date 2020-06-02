JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Syngene collaborates with HiMedia Labs to manufacture and distribute ELISA Kits
Business Standard

EID Parry (India) pares stake in Coromandel International

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

For purpose of debt reduction

EID Parry (India) has sold today 58,50,000 equity shares (Fifty Eight Lakhs and Fifty Thousand Shares) of Rs.1 each/- held in Coromandel International (Coromandel) in the open market at a price of Rs. 629.1910 per share. Post the above mentioned sale, the Company holds 17,13,05,580 shares of Rs.1/- each representing 58.48% of the paid-up capital of Coromandel.

The proceeds of sale will be used to bring down the debt of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 17:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU