EID Parry (India) pares stake in Coromandel International

For purpose of debt reduction

EID Parry (India) has sold today 58,50,000 equity shares (Fifty Eight Lakhs and Fifty Thousand Shares) of Rs.1 each/- held in Coromandel International (Coromandel) in the open market at a price of Rs. 629.1910 per share. Post the above mentioned sale, the Company holds 17,13,05,580 shares of Rs.1/- each representing 58.48% of the paid-up capital of Coromandel.

The proceeds of sale will be used to bring down the debt of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)