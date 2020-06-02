JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Australia Market gains as RBA plays up recovery prospects

UltraTech Cement allots 971 equity shares under ESOS
Business Standard

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Meloxicam Capsules

Topics
Health Medical Pharma

Capital Market 

Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Meloxicam Capsules, 5 mg and 10 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U. S.

FDA), to market a generic equivalent of Vivlodex Capsules, 5 mg and 10 mg, of Zyla Life Sciences US, Inc. The product would be manufactured at Lupin's Aurangabad facility, India, and is expected to be launched shortly.

Meloxicam Capsules, 5 mg and 10 mg, are indicated for management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain.

Meloxicam Capsules (RLD: Vivlodex) had an annual sales of approximately USD 14 million in the U. S. (IQVIA MAT March 2020).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 17:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU