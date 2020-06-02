Lupin receives USFDA approval for Meloxicam Capsules

-
Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Meloxicam Capsules, 5 mg and 10 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U. S.
FDA), to market a generic equivalent of Vivlodex Capsules, 5 mg and 10 mg, of Zyla Life Sciences US, Inc. The product would be manufactured at Lupin's Aurangabad facility, India, and is expected to be launched shortly.
Meloxicam Capsules, 5 mg and 10 mg, are indicated for management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain.
Meloxicam Capsules (RLD: Vivlodex) had an annual sales of approximately USD 14 million in the U. S. (IQVIA MAT March 2020).
