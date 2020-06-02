JUST IN
Sterling & Wilson Solar commissions its maiden solar PV project in Oman

Sterling & Wilson Solar has commissioned the operations of its maiden solar PV project in Oman.

This is a major landmark in the journey of Sterling and Wilson Solar as it becomes the first Indian company to commission a solar PV project in this region.

First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 11:47 IST

