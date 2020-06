On 01 June 2020

Punjab National Bank announced that trading approval for 34.55 lakh equity shares of Rs 2 each has been granted by NSE and BSE on 01 June 2020. These new shares were issued pursuant to amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank into Punjab National Bank

