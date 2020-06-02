JUST IN
UltraTech Cement allots 971 equity shares under ESOS

UltraTech Cement has allotted 971 equity shares of Rs10/- of the Company to Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options and restricted stock units under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme.

On allotment, the equity share capital of the Company stands increased to 288,626,076 equity shares of ' 10/- each aggregating to ' 2,88,62,60,760 /-.

First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 17:13 IST

