Eight core infra sector output dips 38.1% in April 2020

Nationwide lockdown during April 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic leads to substantial loss of production

The output of Eight Core Industries declined by 38.1% in April 2020 compared to decline of 9% in the previous month of March 2020. In view of nationwide lockdown during April 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, various industries viz. Coal, Cement, Steel, Natural Gas, Refinery, Crude Oil etc experienced substantial loss of production.

Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for January 2020 remains unchanged at 2.2%. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Coal production (weight: 10.33%) declined by 15.5% in April 2020 over April 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 0.4% during April to March, 2019-20over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil-Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98%) declined by 6.4% in April 2020 over April 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 5.9% during April to March, 2019-20over the corresponding period of previous year.

The Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 %) declined by 19.9% in April 2020 over April2019. Its cumulative index declined by 5.6% during April to March, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04%) declined by 24.2% in April 2020 over April2019. Its cumulative index increased by 0.2% during April to March, 2019-20over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63%) declined by 4.5% in April 2020 over April2019. Its cumulative index increased by 2.7% during April to March, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel production (weight: 17.92%) declined by 83.9% in April 2020 over April2019. Its cumulative index increased by 3.4% during April to March, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement production (weight: 5.37%) declined by 86.0% in April 2020 over April 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 0.9% during April to March, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85%) declined by 22.8% in April 2020over April2019. Its cumulative index increased by 1.0% during April to March, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

