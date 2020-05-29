Trade Will Have To Continue As No Country Is Self-Sufficient: Subhash Garg

Mr Subhash Chandra Garg, Former Secretary (Economic Affairs) said that no country is self-sufficient, and trade will have to continue. He added that there is a need to look at the efficiency of global value chain and reducing the cost of production. Addressing FICCI-KAS webinar on 'Geo-political & Economic Impact of Covid-19: Emerging Challenges & Opportunities and Way Forward for India', Mr Garg said that the impact of COVID-19 will be temporary. However, the pandemic has impacted workers, businesses, and governments severely and in such a situation, the government needs to address the issues. Mr Garg said that Indian economy has suffered heavy losses due to the pandemic. The government should consider unlocking the lockdown by the end of June to relatively lower economic losses, he added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)