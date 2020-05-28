Conditions Very Likely To Become Favourable From 1st June 2020 For Onset Of Monsoon

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a latest update today that conditions are favourable for the advancement of Southwest Monsoon. The National Forecasting Centre of IMD said that with the strengthening of westerlies and increase in convective clouds, the southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The National Forecasting Centre further said that the conditions have been becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maldives-Comorin area during next 48 hours. A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over southeast & adjoining east central Arabian Sea during May 31 to June 4, 2020. In view of this, conditions are very likely to become favourable from June 1 for onset of southwest Monsoon over Kerala.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)