Agriculture Minister Reviews Locust Control Operations

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting yesterday to review the Locust Control Operations. Tomar said the Government is concerned about the issue and is dealing urgently with the situation.

The Centre is in close touch with the affected States and an Advisory has been issued. 15 sprayers will start arriving from Britain in the next 15 days. Besides, 45 more sprayers will be procured in a month or one-and-a-half months. Drones will be used to spray pesticides on tall trees and inaccessible places for effective control of locusts, while plans are afoot to deploy helicopters for aerial spray.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)