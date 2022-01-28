EKI Energy Services secures contract from Indore Smart City Development

-
EKI Energy Services has secured a contract from Indore Smart City Development (a special purpose vehicle formed under the Smart City Mission of Govt. of India) to provide a comprehensive bouquet of end-to-end consulting services for carbon credit solutions.
With the help of EKIESL, Indore Smart City Development will also be able to monetize emission reductions and realize additional revenue which it can use to support and fund its multiple welfare and developmental initiatives.
Consequently, local bodies of other cities who join hands with ISCDL will also be able to monetize their climate initiatives.
EKIESL will offer its sustainable and profitable solutions for greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation including - validation and registration of projects eligible for carbon credits, verification of the projects in compliance with the guidelines followed by International Carbon Credit Mechanisms and finally monetization of the carbon credits.
