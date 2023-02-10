Bisil Plast reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1338.46% to Rs 1.87 croreNet profit of Bisil Plast reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1338.46% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.870.13 1338 OPM %8.02-7.69 -PBDT0.15-0.01 LP PBT0.15-0.01 LP NP0.15-0.01 LP
