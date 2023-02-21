Food Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.62% to Rs 66169.72 croreNet profit of Food Corporation of India declined 23.81% to Rs 731.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 960.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.62% to Rs 66169.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86636.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales66169.7286636.90 -24 OPM %1.131.13 -PBDT745.67983.24 -24 PBT731.85960.53 -24 NP731.85960.53 -24
