JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

PTC Industries gains as arm inks MoU with Dassault Aviation
Business Standard

Food Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 23.62% to Rs 66169.72 crore

Net profit of Food Corporation of India declined 23.81% to Rs 731.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 960.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.62% to Rs 66169.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86636.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales66169.7286636.90 -24 OPM %1.131.13 -PBDT745.67983.24 -24 PBT731.85960.53 -24 NP731.85960.53 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 12:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU