Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 21.42% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit rises 36.26% in the December 2019 quarter
Creative Castings standalone net profit rises 23.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Investment & Precision Castings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Zeal Aqua Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 6.68% to Rs 712.64 croreNet profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 21.42% to Rs 37.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.68% to Rs 712.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 763.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 321.98% to Rs 161.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 2711.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2699.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales712.64763.69 -7 2711.042699.44 0 OPM %11.0813.95 -13.5014.62 - PBDT27.9373.24 -62 171.64216.94 -21 PBT12.6758.96 -79 114.49158.43 -28 NP37.7648.05 -21 161.0738.17 322
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU