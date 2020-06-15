Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 21.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.68% to Rs 712.64 crore

Net profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 21.42% to Rs 37.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.68% to Rs 712.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 763.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 321.98% to Rs 161.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 2711.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2699.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

