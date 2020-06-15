JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

WPI Inflation dips into sub-zero level in May 2020
Business Standard

Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 21.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.68% to Rs 712.64 crore

Net profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 21.42% to Rs 37.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.68% to Rs 712.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 763.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 321.98% to Rs 161.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 2711.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2699.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales712.64763.69 -7 2711.042699.44 0 OPM %11.0813.95 -13.5014.62 - PBDT27.9373.24 -62 171.64216.94 -21 PBT12.6758.96 -79 114.49158.43 -28 NP37.7648.05 -21 161.0738.17 322

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 15:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU